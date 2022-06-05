ShameonBJP trends on Twitter after right wing support for Nupur Sharma

Right-wing masses on Twitter have expressed their disappointment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for suspending its spokesperson Nupur Sharma by using the hashtag #ShameOnBJP. Sharma had been embroiled in controversy after making offensive remarks about Prophet Muhammed on a debate that aired on a TV channel.
“Every BJP supporter hangs his head in shame for supporting such a spineless bunch,” wrote a Twitter user.
During a prime-time news show on this topic conducted by Times Now Group Editor Navika Kumar, the BJP leader lost her cool and uttered insulting statements addressed to the Prophet.
There was instant condemnation against her but the national party took no steps to correct their member’s mistake. However, the news soon spread to the Arab countries who sharply criticized the Narendra Modi run government for not taking any action.
There were also reports of many superstores in the Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain removing Indian products from their shelves. The BJP, after the backlash, swung into action by issuing a press release on Sunday stating that it “strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion”.
The party suspended Sharma, after which she issued a public apology stating, “If my words have caused discomfort or hurt anyone’s religious feelings whatsoever, I unconditionally withdraw my statement,”