ShameonBJP trends on Twitter after right wing support for Nupur Sharma

Right-wing masses on Twitter have expressed their disappointment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for suspending its spokesperson Nupur Sharma by using the hashtag #ShameOnBJP. Sharma had been embroiled in controversy after making offensive remarks about Prophet Muhammed on a debate that aired on a TV channel.

“Every BJP supporter hangs his head in shame for supporting such a spineless bunch,” wrote a Twitter user.

Also Read Never intended to hurt religious feelings: Sacked BJP leader Nupur Sharma

So the BJP has thrown Nupur Sharma to the wolves. So typical. So so so typical. Why do we expect them to stand up for us, when they don’t stand up for their own? pic.twitter.com/ZQwebE2BBm — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) June 5, 2022

#shameonbjp

Never gonna Support these Cowards, who can't even stand with their workers https://t.co/p3v3ywiwt3 — लफ़ड़ा सुर (@urstruly_venom) June 5, 2022

I feel ashamed for supporting this Bhartiya Ghatia party.hipocrasy has no limits and now appeasement politics by bjp. They only care fr power #ShameOnBJP — prashant mishra (@pkm7oct) June 5, 2022

The party that she considered Mother has thrown her to Islmist wolves. #नूपुर_नवीन_को_वापस_लो #shameonbjp pic.twitter.com/OYHM3odgnO — शिव का सेवक (@mahadev51313275) June 5, 2022

During a prime-time news show on this topic conducted by Times Now Group Editor Navika Kumar, the BJP leader lost her cool and uttered insulting statements addressed to the Prophet.

There was instant condemnation against her but the national party took no steps to correct their member’s mistake. However, the news soon spread to the Arab countries who sharply criticized the Narendra Modi run government for not taking any action.

There were also reports of many superstores in the Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain removing Indian products from their shelves. The BJP, after the backlash, swung into action by issuing a press release on Sunday stating that it “strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion”.

The party suspended Sharma, after which she issued a public apology stating, “If my words have caused discomfort or hurt anyone’s religious feelings whatsoever, I unconditionally withdraw my statement,”