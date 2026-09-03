Sharad Pawar criticises Centre over 7.8 pc GDP growth claims

Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, September 3, accused the Centre of ‘manipulating’ statistical methods to mask rising inflation and a struggling real economy.

He said this while speaking to reporters on the Union government’s recent announcement of a 7.8 per cent GDP growth rate for the April-June quarter, claiming the data to be a sign of robust economic health.

Pawar sharply criticised the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, alleging that the administration was creating a false narrative regarding the country’s economic stability.

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“The Prime Minister and Finance Minister are trying to project that the state of the economy is exceptionally sound, ignoring the core underlying problems. It appears they are failing to register that the economy is actually slowing down,” Pawar stated.

He further accused the Prime Minister of using international events to divert public attention from domestic issues such as high inflation and shrinking household savings.

Pawar also raised concerns on several pressing regional and agrarian issues.

Commenting on rising sugar prices, Pawar noted that the benefits are not reaching farmers despite higher production costs. He advised against sugar imports, arguing that their impact remains uncertain. On the other hand, he welcomed recent strict anti-adulteration drives in the dairy sector by Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, noting that while milk prices rose from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per litre, consumers are willing to pay for better quality, ultimately benefiting producers.

Highlighting severe rainfall deficits across Maharashtra, Pawar warned of a looming crisis regarding drinking water and sowing operations, calling for collective relief efforts.

Pawar indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Baramati around October 16, where a detailed presentation will be made to him regarding local initiatives.

Referencing recent Supreme Court observations regarding student protests and ongoing hearings on the Shiv Sena party name and symbol, Pawar remarked that the judiciary’s stern warnings highlight the government’s flawed decision-making approach.

The NCP(SP)’s move to target the Centre over GDP growth figures comes when the Congress party intensified its assault by questioning the revised GDP calculation methodology. Congress insisted that the government was merely engaging in a “game of numbers”. Economists, including former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, have raised objections over changes in how GDP is calculated, asserting that the current methodology inflates the growth rate.

However, the Union government and ruling party leaders strongly refuted the opposition’s claims.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a counter-attack on the opposition, stating that Congress was unable to digest India’s economic progress and growth trajectory. Additionally, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) defended its data collection and calculation protocols, asserting that the 7.8 per cent growth figure accurately reflects quarterly economic performance.