Sharad Pawar joins leaders protesting AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s suspension from RS

After the Rajya Sabha was adjourned Tuesday afternoon, Pawar went to the protest site to express solidarity with Singh

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday joined other opposition leaders protesting against the suspension of AAP’s Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon session.

Singh was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Monday for “unruly behaviour” in the House after which he and other opposition leaders have been sitting on a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

After the Rajya Sabha was adjourned Tuesday afternoon, Pawar went to the protest site to express solidarity with Singh, who was suspended for repeatedly “violating” the directives of the Chair after he rushed to the well of the House and pointed at the Chair during the opposition’s protest over the Manipur issue.

