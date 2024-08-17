Sharad Pawar slams PM Modi for ‘one nation one election’ pitch

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his ‘one nation one election’ announcement citing the Election Commission’s decision not to announce the Assembly election in Maharashtra is contradictory.

“PM Modi, while speaking from the Red Fort on August 15, announced that the elections across the country should be held simultaneously proposing ‘one nation one election’.

However, less than 12 hours after making that announcement, we heard that the elections of J&K and Haryana were announced while Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections were not announced. PM Modi is proposing the policy of holding elections simultaneously while the Election Commission’s decision regarding the elections in Maharashtra is contradictory,” Pawar said.

Talking to media persons in Nagpur, he asked why was the Maharashtra election schedule not announced.

On Friday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar announced that Assembly elections in Maharashtra have not been announced due to Ganeshotsav, Pitrupaksha, Navratri and Diwali.

However, he added, that the elections will be held before the term of the present Legislative assembly expires.

Shiv Sena UBT also criticised the non-declaration of Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena UBT leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the EC has busted the propaganda of the Union government.

“Election Commission has busted the propaganda of the Union government. For years, the BJP ruled J&K and kept saying that the situation was improving. However, we are seeing increased terror attacks in J&K. The Election Commission has reiterated the failure of the Union government to protect the common people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Meanwhile, while commenting on the violence in Bangladesh and its impact on India, especially in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar said that there was a change of power in Bangladesh after the youth revolted, however, unfortunately, its reaction was also felt in some places in India as well.

“I never thought that what happened in Bangladesh would have consequences in Maharashtra. Today, there is a need for peace, unity and harmony among all elements of society. Whatever happened in Maharashtra is not in the interest of the state. If peace is to be established in the state, all I want to say is that people from social causes and politics should advocate peace and take precautions on how to maintain peace,” said Pawar.

He added that the government policy, government action, and responsibility of the Home Department can be commented on. “I don’t want to make any comment as I feel peace and harmony are more important. I am more keen on how peace will be established. My appeal is not to do anything to put the lives of people in our state in danger due to what is happening in some other country,” Pawar said.