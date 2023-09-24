Sharjah Airport welcome Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 24th September 2023 11:04 am IST
Sharjah Airport welcome Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere
Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sharjah Airport (SA) welcomed Saudi passengers by congratulating them on the 93rd Saudi National Day, signifying the brotherly relations between both countries and recognising the preference of many Saudi nationals who opt for Sharjah Airport as their primary travel hub.

As of the end of August 2023, Saudi passengers constituted nearly 10 per cent of total passenger traffic at Sharjah Airport, totalling one million and five thousand passengers.

This marked a significant growth of 57.3 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year. These figures reflect the efforts of the Sharjah Airport Authority to deliver exceptional services, employ cutting-edge technologies and expand the airport’s capacity.

The passengers also praised the top-notch services and bespoke travel experiences offered by the Airport.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

