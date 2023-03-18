Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival to kick off in May

The 12-day event kicks off with workshops and live performances on May 3 at the Expo Center.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2023 7:52 pm IST
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to kick off in May
Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced the much-awaited 14th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) will be taking place from May 3 to May 14 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The 14th edition will bring together leading publishers, writers, poets, illustrators, and creators to deliver an exciting agenda of cultural and artistic programs including talks, workshops, and live performances that will captivate and enrich audiences of all age groups.

Also Read
Ahead of Ramzan, airfares from UAE-Saudi increase

It aims to promote knowledge and character development as well as provide a platform for industry professionals to share ideas and expertise to shape the future of the sector.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2023 7:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button