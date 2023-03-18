Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival to kick off in May

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced the much-awaited 14th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) will be taking place from May 3 to May 14 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The 14th edition will bring together leading publishers, writers, poets, illustrators, and creators to deliver an exciting agenda of cultural and artistic programs including talks, workshops, and live performances that will captivate and enrich audiences of all age groups.

It aims to promote knowledge and character development as well as provide a platform for industry professionals to share ideas and expertise to shape the future of the sector.