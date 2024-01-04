YSR’s dream to see Rahul as PM, says daughter Sharmila on joining Congress

New Delhi: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila joined the Congress party on Thursday, January 4, at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Sharmila merged the YSRTP with the Congress party stating that she is confident that the Congress will uphold the rights of all sections of the society. “My father not only served the Congress party all his life but gave away his life serving the Congress party,” she said.

“It was my father’s dream to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of the country. I am glad that I am going to be a part of fulfilling that dream,” Sharmila added.

She had earlier on Wednesday announced her readiness to join Congress while on her visit to Idupulapaya.

During the recent assembly elections in Telangana, YS Sharmila constantly rendered her support to the Congress party. She clarified that she did not contest the polls as it would have led to spilling of votes.

Also Read AP: Y S Sharmila meets brother Jagan a day before joining Congress

“I am extending support to the Congress party because the Congress party stands the chance of winning in the Telangana Assembly elections. KCR has not fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people in his 9-year tenure. And that’s the only reason I do not want KCR to come to power. I, as the YSR’s daughter risk Congress’ chance, because I tend to pull the Congress vote bank,” she said in a statement made ahead of the Telangana assembly elections.

#WATCH | YSRTP chief & Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila joins Congress, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/SrAr4TIZTC — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India’s youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats.

As per party sources, Sharmila is likely to be given a key post in the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and also in the run-up to the Andhra Pradesh state assembly elections