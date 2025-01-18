Sharry Mann is richest Punjabi singer of India; Top 5 list

Mumbai: Punjabi music is loved worldwide, with its lively beats and catchy tunes making every celebration more enjoyable. From AP Dhillon to Diljit Dosanjh, Punjabi singers are household names. But who is the richest one?

Richest Punjabi Singer 2025

Sharry Mann, born in Mohali, left his engineering studies to follow his passion for music. His big break came in 2011 with Yaar Anmulle, a song that became a massive hit. Over the years, he delivered more hits like 3 Peg, which has over 750 million views on YouTube. Today, his net worth is a jaw-dropping Rs. 643 crore, making him the wealthiest Punjabi singer.

Sharry didn’t stop at music; he also tried acting in films like Oye Hoye Pyar Ho Gaya and Ishq Garaari. While his acting received mixed reviews, his music continues to win hearts worldwide.

Other Top Punjabi Singers

Gurdas Maan

A legend in Punjabi music, Gurdas Maan’s timeless songs like Dil Da Mamla Hai have earned him immense respect and a net worth of Rs. 453 crore.

Yo Yo Honey Singh

A pioneer of Punjabi rap in Bollywood, Honey Singh’s net worth is Rs 205 crore. His music changed the game, and he remains a favorite despite controversies.

Diljit Dosanjh

Known for his singing, acting, and stylish looks, Diljit has a net worth of Rs. 172 crore. From his Dil-Luminati tour to blockbuster movies, he’s a Punjabi icon.

AP Dhillon

The Canada-based singer has a net worth of Rs. 81 crore. His songs are party favorites, and his unique style has made him a global star.

Sharry’s success comes from his consistent hits, relatable lyrics, and strong fan base. His songs connect with people from all walks of life, and his work ethic has kept him at the top.