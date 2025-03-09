Shawn Mendes supports team India with Kohli’s jersey at Lollapalooza

Mumbai: Canadian singer Shawn Mendes gave an unforgettable performance at Lollapalooza India 2025 on March 8 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. It was his first time performing in India, and he made sure to leave a lasting impression.
Wearing Virat Kohli’s Jersey
During his 90-minute show, Mendes shocked the crowd by wearing the Indian cricket team’s blue jersey with Virat Kohli’s name and number 18 on it. Fans went wild, cheering and chanting “Kohli! Kohli!” The moment quickly went viral on social media.
Before continuing his performance, Mendes said, “India, I know you have a big cricket match tomorrow. Good luck. I hope everything goes well for you.” He was talking about the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand on March 9.
Mendes had already won hearts by exploring Mumbai’s streets, shopping at Colaba Causeway, and performing Señorita at a local music school.
Mendes also brought two Indian classical musicians on stage—one playing the tabla and the other the sitar. He said, “Music always brings people together. India has one of the richest musical cultures in the world.”