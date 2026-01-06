She danced for 6 minutes, took home Rs 6 crore: Meet the actress

Today, she is a sought-after performer at events, weddings, and corporate shows, with organizers willing to pay big sums for her performances

Published: 6th January 2026 5:31 pm IST
Tamannaah Bhatia

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia is one of India’s top actresses, known for her performances in both South Indian and Bollywood films. With her beauty, talent, and charm, she has won hearts across the country. Over the years, she has become a major star, not only for her acting but also for her electrifying dance moves and item numbers.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Shocking Fee

Tamannaah made headlines recently with her stunning dance performance at a New Year event in Goa on December 31, 2025. She was reportedly paid Rs. 6 crore for just six minutes of dancing. This means she earned nearly Rs. 1 crore for each minute of her performance, setting a new record for her and showing her immense demand as a performer.

Tamannaah’s dance numbers have played a huge role in her rise to fame. Songs like “Kaavaalaa” from Jailer, “Aaj Ki Raat” from Stree 2, and “Nasha” from Raid 2 have been massive hits, with millions of views across platforms. These songs have made her a favorite for special appearances, and her performances are loved by fans everywhere.

"Mubarak

Though Tamannaah once took the lead role in many films, she has recently focused on special songs. This shift has only increased her popularity. For instance, she was paid Rs. 5 crore for her special song in Raid 2 and Rs. 3 crore for Jailer. Today, she is a sought-after performer at events, weddings, and corporate shows, with organizers willing to pay big sums for her performances.

