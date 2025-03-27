She made debut with SRK, quit Bollywood, now has Rs 45,000 cr wealth

Mumbai: Many Bollywood actresses enjoy fame but later marry into successful business families, leaving acting behind. One such actress is Gayatri Joshi, who acted in only one Bollywood film, alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and then left films forever.

Gayatri’s Bollywood Debut

Gayatri Joshi began her Bollywood journey in 2004 with the film Swades, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Her role as Geeta was loved by audiences and critics. Gayatri quickly gained popularity because of her natural acting.

Although Gayatri was successful in her first film, she chose not to continue acting. She explained later that she did not find the scripts offered to her exciting enough. Instead of acting in films she didn’t like, she decided to focus on personal happiness.

In 2005, Gayatri married businessman Vikas Oberoi. He runs Oberoi Realty, one of India’s top real estate companies. After marriage, Gayatri fully dedicated herself to family life and raising their two sons, Vihaan and Yuvaan.

Vikas Oberoi’s Business and Wealth

Gayatri’s husband, Vikas Oberoi, is a very successful businessman. His company, Oberoi Realty, builds luxury homes and famous hotels in Mumbai, like the Westin Hotel and the upcoming Ritz-Carlton residences. Vikas has an impressive net worth of around Rs. 45,000 crore, making him one of India’s richest businessmen.

Besides business, Vikas is also a skilled pilot and owns a personal aircraft, adding to his interesting personality.

Gayatri Joshi Today

Today, Gayatri enjoys a peaceful life away from Bollywood. She stays connected with friends from her modeling days, like actress Sonali Bendre and designer Sussanne Khan. Fans still miss seeing her on screen, but Gayatri is happy with her simple and private family life.