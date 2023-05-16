Shed extra kilos till November or accept VRS, says Assam DGP

Guwahati: Assam police personnel, who are overweight, have time up to November this year to shed extra kilos, else they will have to accept the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), said DGP G.P. Singh on Tuesday.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that persons with obesity cannot continue working in the state police department. Such police personnel will be offered VRS following the government procedure.

Singh said, “It has been decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS and APS officers, battalions and other staff of the police department.”

“We plan to give three months’ time to all Assam Police personnel including officers till August 15 and then start BMI assessment in the next 15 days. All those who are in obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months period till November end to reduce weight,” he added.

Singh further said that the officers and personnel who will fail to reduce their weight unless they have some ailment like hypothyroidism etc. will be given the VRS option.

The DGP also mentioned that he will be the first person to go for professional reading of BMI.