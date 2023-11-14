Shehnaaz Gill is on holy trip with a mystery man, who is he?

Mumbai: Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill, known for her recent stellar performance in ‘Thank You For Coming’, is making headlines once again, but this time it’s not just for her professional achievements. The actress took a break from her busy schedule to visit the holy temple of Badrinath in Uttarakhand, and she wasn’t alone.

Accompanying Shehnaaz on her spiritual journey was none other than the mystery man in her life, her rumoured boyfriend and actor Raghav Juyal. The two, who shared the screen in Salman Khan’s movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, have been at the centre of dating speculations for a while now.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Shehnaaz shared pictures from her trip, creating a buzz on social media.

A video of Raghav Juyal from Badrinath has also surfaced online. In the video, Raghav is seen with friends, and the focus has shifted to a lady in a blue bomber jacket and muffler, hiding her face. Netizens are now speculating whether this mysterious figure is indeed Shehnaaz Gill, noting the resemblance in outfits.

The dating rumours between Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have been circulating for some time, with some news reports even suggesting that they were living together. Both stars, however, have dismissed such reports. The latest visuals from Badrinath have only fueled the ongoing speculation about their relationship status, leaving fans eager to know more about this intriguing pair.

