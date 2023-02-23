Shehnaaz Gill stops singing during azaan call, wins hearts [Video]

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame and Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts of many after she paused singing during an azaan call during her appearance at Digital Creator Awards here on Wednesday night. A video of the same is going crazy viral on internet, with many praising Sana for her respect towards the Islamic call to prayer. She is being hailed her for her respect and sensitivity towards different cultures and religions.

The clip was shared by one of Twitter pages dedicated to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill with caption, “When Shehnaaz was asked to sing, she paused as Azan call was being made for prayer. This is the purity of good soul, considerate to others and their beliefs. Shehnaaz i have only one heart how many times you going to win it.”

When Shehnaaz was asked to sing, she paused as Azan call was being made for prayer. This is the purity of good soul, considerate to others and their beliefs. Shehnaaz i have only one heart how many times you going to win it. #ShehnaazGill #DigitalPersonalityOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/SwxjaogsGY — sal (@navion1990) February 23, 2023

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen standing on stage with an award in her hand and when the azaan call begins in the background she puts her mic down. She waits until the call ends before continuing with her speech or song.

Shenaazians and other social media users are applauding her gesture, and the video has received thousands of likes and comments. Many have have expressed their admiration for Shehnaaz’s act, with some calling her ‘a pure soul’, ‘a true gem’ and ‘an inspiration to all’.

Shehnaaz Gill waited before performing inspite of being insisted at the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 when she heard the sound of #Azaan.

her being respectful is a great example of how we all can respect each others beliefs & live harmoniously in this beautiful country! 👏 pic.twitter.com/TQ6CJYsfWo — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) February 23, 2023

Recently, a similar video of actor Karan Kundrra too went viral in which he paused his speech after hearing azaan. In the video, he was heard saying, “Should we just pause for a bit? Azaan, azaan ke liye? 2 minute bus (for the azaan, just two minutes).” Fans heaped praises on the actor and lauded him for his gesture.