Shehnaaz Gill’s latest photos set internet on fire

Her minimal make-up and wavy hair gave us an idea about how to carry a white shirt and blue jeans gracefully

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 5th April 2022 10:57 am IST
Shehnaaz Gill's latest photos set internet on fire
Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Mumbai: A combination one can’t go wrong with it at all is sporting a white shirt with blue jeans. One can wear this outfit for formal, informal, festive events and even for airport visits. Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport, showed us how to ace the evergreen white shirt and blue jeans look.

On Monday, Shehnaaz jetted out of the city. For her airport look, she opted for a white cotton shirt and boot cut jeans. She paired the look with black boots and a red sling back.

Her minimal make-up and wavy hair gave us an idea about how to carry a white shirt and blue jeans gracefully.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz was last seen making her presence in Shilpa Shetty’s fitness based show, in which she opened up about how she managed to shed extra kilos during the lockdown.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button