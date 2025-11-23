Sheikh Mohammed approves largest budget in Dubai history for 2026-2028

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday, November 23, approved a record Dirham 302.7-billion budget cycle for 2026–2028, marking the largest financial plan in the emirate’s history.

The total revenues for the three-year cycle are projected at Dh 329.2 billion, with the government expecting an operating surplus of up to 5 per cent of Dubai’s projected GDP for 2026.

For the 2026 fiscal year, Dubai approved Dh 99.5 billion in expenditure and Dh 107.7 billion in revenues, including Dh 5 billion in general reserves, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Key allocations in the 2026 budget include:

28 percent for social development (health, education, housing, family welfare, youth, seniors, people of determination).

18 percent for security, justice and safety.

48 percent for infrastructure, including roads, public transport, sewage systems, utilities and renewable energy projects.

6 percent for government development and performance improvement programmes.

Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the financial plan supports Dubai’s goals to accelerate economic growth, double GDP and reinforce its standing as a global economic centre.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of Dubai Department of Finance (DOF) said the medium-term budget aligns with the Dubai Strategic Plan 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. They added that the government will continue to apply disciplined fiscal policies, advance digital transformation and strengthen spending efficiency.

The budget also supports the Dubai Cashless Strategy, the adoption of international accounting standards and improvements to shared government services. DOF said these measures reinforce financial transparency and position Dubai to maintain economic stability while meeting future development challenges.