Hyderabad: Shekhar Suman is not back just to ask actors about their childhood, struggle days and upcoming projects. With Shekhar Tonite, the OG of Indian late-night satire seems to be doing something far more daring. He is using comedy to hold up a mirror to politics, power and the mess citizens are forced to live with every day.

The show has already dropped seven episodes, but the conversation around it has now moved beyond nostalgia. Shekhar is not only bringing back the format that once made Movers and Shakers iconic. He is bringing back the one thing Indian comedy has been missing badly: political bite.

At a time when comedians often think twice before touching politics, Shekhar is walking straight into that space. From NEET and paper leaks to petrol prices, education failures, unemployment, vote-bank politics, women’s safety, justice delays, the falling rupee and the fear of questioning power, Shekhar Tonite is slowly turning into a show that does not want to play safe.

The king, the mirror and the question nobody wanted to ask

Shekhar recently went viral for a cryptic video about a king and a magical mirror. In the video, he narrates the story of a ruler who gets so used to praise that he starts believing he is above criticism. Then a mirror shows him his real flaws.

Instead of fixing himself, the king breaks the mirror.

The punch in the story comes when the king’s flatterers advise him to declare anyone holding a mirror an enemy, and anyone asking questions a traitor. Shekhar ends the tale without naming anyone, but the internet quickly read between the lines.

That is where the breakthrough is. Shekhar did not need to take a name. The story did the work.

The mirror became the media. The king became power. The flatterers became the ecosystem around it. And the people asking questions became the real target of the satire.

Shekhar Suman is calling out the fear of questioning power

In the Manoj Bajpayee episode, Shekhar again used humour to make a serious point. Before Manoj even entered, he took on protests, education, opposition politics, government schemes, fuel prices, courts and the state of democracy.

During the “Cockroach Janta Party” bit, he turned cockroaches into a symbol of ordinary citizens who are ignored, crushed and dismissed, but still somehow survive.

He said, “Ye cockroach bhi ajeeb praani hai. Kahin bhi pahunch jaata hai.”

He then spoke about them reaching Delhi, raising slogans and demanding the education minister’s resignation. But the real line came when he said, “Mere pyaare cockroacho, umeedein toh aapne jaga di hain. Ab aapse bas itna aagrah hai, Jantar Mantar se chhoo mantar mat ho jaiye.”

That was not just wordplay. That was Shekhar telling protesters not to vanish after one day of anger.

Then came the line that gave the segment its real force: “Zinda loktantra mein awaaz zinda rehni chahiye.”

In today’s climate, that line does not sound like a throwaway joke. It sounds like the whole reason Shekhar Tonite exists.

From NEET to paper leaks, Shekhar goes after education failures

Shekhar has also been using the show to talk about education, and not in a polite, panel discussion way. He takes the issue and turns it into satire that hits harder than a lecture.

In one segment, he took a dig at the way online teachers were attacked on television and said, “Bina padhe likhe hi oonche oonche ohdon par pahucha ja sakta hai. Phir bhi padha rahe hain.”

The sarcasm was clear. He was not mocking teachers. He was mocking a system where students and educators get blamed while bigger failures stay untouched.

He then questioned how a 17-year-old had to expose flaws in the education system.

“Hamara itna bada desh, itna bada mantralaya aur itni badi shiksha vyavastha, lekin khaami kaun nikaal raha hai? Ek 17 saal ka baccha.”

That line captures the frustration around paper leaks, exam mess-ups and the growing anger among students. In another bit, Shekhar reportedly joked about NEET and paper leaks, turning the anxiety of lakhs of students into a sharp political punchline.

The point is simple. When students spend years preparing for exams and the system fails them overnight, comedy becomes less about laughter and more about rage.

Fuel prices, falling rupee and the joke citizens live with

Shekhar also touched fuel prices, especially the anger around petrol and diesel not getting cheaper despite crude oil prices falling internationally.

His punchline was pure Shekhar. He said this is “naya Bharat,” which does not bow down to international pressure. Even if the international market lowers prices, “hum uske saamne jhukenge nahi. Hamare daam sar utha ke khade hi nahi rahenge, balki aage bhi badhte rahenge.”

That joke works because it sounds like something every Indian has said at a petrol pump.

He also joked about the falling rupee and suggested that currency notes should be made of metal so that “jab bhi rupiya gire toh kam se kam pata chale ki rupiya gira hai.”

Again, the joke is simple. The target is not.

Women’s safety, welfare schemes and justice delays also enter the roast

In the same Manoj Bajpayee episode, Shekhar did not stop at politics and fuel. He also took a swipe at the Maharashtra Ladki Bahin scheme after reports of male beneficiaries allegedly being found on the list.

His line was biting: “Jis desh mein mahilaon ki pehchan sunishchit karne mein hi mahine lag gaye, us desh mein sarkar mahilaon ki suraksha kya khaak sunishchit karegi?”

That is where Shekhar’s satire cuts through. He starts with a scheme-related joke, but ends at the larger question of women’s safety.

He also mocked India’s justice delays through a case where a person reportedly got jail punishment after 33 years. Comparing it with Indian Railways, he joked that even trains are only late by hours, while “kanoon ki gaadi apne nirdharit samay se 33 saal late chal rahi hai.”

That is not just comedy. That is a courtroom tragedy turned into a punchline.

He is roasting the government, but also not sparing the opposition

What makes Shekhar’s satire interesting is that he does not sound like he is doing party propaganda. He goes after the ruling side, but he also roasts the opposition.

In the episode, he said, “Ek taraf ek party khud ko desh samajh rahi hai aur doosri taraf vipaksh ka gathbandhan apne aap ko India samajh raha hai aur desh ke nagrikon ko cockroach samjha ja raha hai.”

That line attacks both sides in one shot.

He also joked that the opposition meeting was probably held to discuss “agla chunav kaise haara jaaye.” In other episodes, the show has reportedly taken shots at AAP, TMC, Congress, NEET scams, petrol prices, gold prices and vote-bank politics.

This is why Shekhar Tonite is becoming a talking point. Shekhar is not presenting himself as the mouthpiece of one side. He is behaving like a satirist who wants to roast the whole circus.

Is ‘Shekhar Tonite’ – The new voice of Indians?

Indian late-night comedy never really became what it is in the West. Most shows here either turned into celebrity promotion machines or safe laughter clubs. Political satire, especially on mainstream platforms, slowly became risky. That is why Shekhar Suman’s return matters.

He comes from a time when politicians were mimicked, governments were mocked and public anger could be turned into prime-time humour. Now, with Shekhar Tonite, he is trying to bring that language back for a digital audience.

The internet has already noticed. His king-and-mirror video went viral because viewers understood the message without him naming anyone. His monologues are being discussed because he is speaking about the issues people rant about every day: exams, prices, unemployment, political arrogance, weak institutions and the fear of asking questions.

At a time when many comedians avoid politics or hide behind vague jokes, Shekhar Suman is walking back into the arena with a mic, a suit and old-school guts.

Shekhar Tonite is not perfect. It may still have celebrity conversations, nostalgia and safe moments. But when Shekhar gets into his monologue zone, the show becomes something Indian media badly needs.

A mirror.

And this time, if someone breaks it, there will be a thousand pieces staring back.