Shepherd’s son cracks UPSC, celebrations erupt in Karnataka, Maharashtra

The sheep-herding Kuruba community of Nanavadi village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district erupted in celebration as news spread that Beerappa Siddappa Doni, a youth from Amage village in neighbouring Maharashtra, had secured the 551st rank in the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination announced on April 22.

Beerappa, currently visiting his relatives in Nanavadi for the holidays, became the pride of both villages after clearing what is widely regarded as one of India’s toughest and most competitive examinations.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination, which selects candidates for elite services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), sees lakhs of aspirants each year, with only a fraction making it to the final list.

Named after his family deity, Beerappa is a B.Tech graduate. Inspired by his elder brother, a soldier in the Indian Army, Beerappa initially aspired to join the armed forces.

However, circumstances prevented him from attempting the officers’ recruitment exams. He later worked at India Post but left the job to pursue his dream of joining the civil services. After three attempts, his determination paid off with a place in the merit list this year.

Beerappa hopes to join IPS

Beerappa now hopes to join the Indian Police Service (IPS), based on his ranking and preference in the application. His father, Siddappa Doni, expressed pride in his son’s achievement, noting, “Our well-wishers tell me Beerappa will become a senior police officer. I am sure that he will be happy, as he had aspired to become an army officer.”

The celebrations in Nanavadi were spontaneous, with villagers gathering on the grasslands where they graze sheep daily.

Beerappa’s uncle, Yallappa Gaddi, voiced the hopes of the community: “We want him to be a good officer and help poor people like us. His success will inspire other young men and women from our community to appear for such examinations.”