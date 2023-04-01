SHGs in Telangana to get Rs 2710 crore loans from Sree Nidhi

Hyderabad: Women SHGs (self-help groups) in Telangana will be receiving Rs 2710 crore in the new financial year from Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Limited.

The Federation approved the move in its 10th General Body Meeting held in the city on Friday.

Extension of the Mandala Samakhya’s term to three years from the existing one year and an appeal to extend Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage for SHG members in case of death was also decided during the meeting.

Lauding the services provided by the federation, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development minister E Dayakar Rao said that the Telangana Stree Nidhi was now a role model to other states.

“Impressed with the Stree Nidhi operations, the Rajasthan government was emulating the concept,” he said.

“Stree Nidhi was functioning efficiently for the last 12 years, and 5.3 lakh members from 1.59 lakh SHGs had obtained loans for different projects,” the minister added.

Employees at the event were further awarded by the minister for their input and consistency in their performances.