Shia community in Hyderabad marks martyrdom of Hazrat Ali

Hyderabad: The Shia community in the city on Tuesday, March 10, observed the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib.

Thousands of mourners and devotees took out a procession in the old city to express their grief and devotion through traditional mourning rituals and remembrance of the great legacy of Hazrat Ali.

Procession begins from Charminar

The procession began from the historic Charminar, where participants gathered in large numbers. The mourners then proceeded towards the Masjid-e-Imamia at Kali Khabar.

Throughout the procession, elegies were recited, and mourners performed matam, remembering the sacrifice, justice, and leadership of Hazrat Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad.

The Qaumi Matami Juloos was organised under the banner of the All India Shia Conference Matami Juloos Shahadath Hazrath Ali Committee, which coordinated the arrangements for the event.

Azadari tradition once again reflected

Hyderabad’s long-standing tradition of Azadari was once again reflected in the peaceful and dignified manner in which the procession was conducted.

Participants from various parts of the city joined the procession to pay tribute to the life and teachings of Hazrat Ali, whose principles of justice, courage, and compassion continue to inspire millions across the world.