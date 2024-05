Srinagar: Shia Muslim from different parts of Valley on Monday assembled near Clock Tower in city centre Lal Chowk and held a candlelight vigil, mourning the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

President Raisi, along with the country’s foreign minister and others were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after hours of search in the mountainous region in the country’s northwest.

Kashmiri Shia Muslims hold a demonstration expressing condolence on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday evening in Srinagar.

Kashmiri shia muslims holding a demonstration in solidarity with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday evening in Srinagar.

