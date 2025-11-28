Shimla mosque row: Waqf board appeals demolition verdict in HC

Shimla: While the Dev Bhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, pressing for the demolition of the Sanjauli mosque in the Shimla suburbs, is sitting on a hunger strike for the last 10 days, the Waqf Board moved the high court on Friday challenging the district court’s order declaring the shrine as unauthorised.

The district court, on October 30, upheld the Shimla Municipal Commissioner Court’s decision to demolish the mosque, declaring it as unauthorised and the members of the Dev Bhoomi Sangharsh Samiti are staging a hunger strike demanding immediate sealing of the mosque and disconnecting its electricity and water supply.

The Waqf Board has filed a petition in the high court challenging the decisions of the Shimla Municipal Corporation commissioner and the district court. A decision on the maintainability of the plea will be taken on Monday.

Also Read Allahabad HC bins Noori masjid committee plea

The Waqf Board and the mosque committee had earlier challenged the orders of the municipal court in the district court. The district court upheld the municipal commissioner’s orders and ordered the demolition of the illegal structure by December 30.

The samiti members had asked the members of the Muslim community on Thursday to refrain from visiting the mosque for Friday prayers. However, a few Muslim devotees visited the mosque on Friday and despite tension, there was no untoward incident.

Riyasat Ali, the first person to visit the mosque on Friday, said the administration has not barred people from praying. However, the mosque’s cleric has appealed to the community to avoid congregational prayers until the legal dispute is resolved.

Vijay Sharma, co-convenor of the Samiti, said the members of the organisation are waiting for a November 29 meeting with the administration and would decide the future strategy thereafter. He added that the agitation would be intensified if the talks fail.

“Prayers are being offered in the structure, despite the court declaring it as illegal and passing orders to demolish it, which is very unfortunate,” Sharma said and accused a few devotees of “provoking” tensions. He, however, thanked the majority of the Muslim community for cooperating.