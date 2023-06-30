Shinde govt has set Maharashtra back by ten years: Congress

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday alleged that the state has regressed by 10 years in the first year of the “unconstitutional, insensitive and corrupt” Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government and that the double-engine has derailed.

The Shiv Sena-BJP government completed its first year in office on Friday.

Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30 last year after his rebellion split the original Shiv Sena and triggered the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in which the Congress was a ruling partner.

People of the state wish that this “misgovernance” should end soon, Patole said. Due to a part-time home minister, criminals are roaming scott-free, the police are lethargic and there is a rise in crimes against women, alleged the Congress leader.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holds the home portfolio.

Like the Foxconn-Vedanta semiconductor project, which moved to neighbouring Gujarat, the state has lost several projects, “billions” in investment and “millions” of jobs, he claimed.

“It has been a year since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was overthrown by a conspiracy and the Shinde-Fadnavis government was formed. This year has been marked by treachery and dishonesty with the people of Maharashtra and the state has regressed by at least 10 years,” Patole alleged.

He said the self-respecting people of Maharashtra do not want this “unconstitutional, insensitive and corrupt” government and want it to go as soon as possible.

Patole claimed that all the decisions taken during the formation of this government have been termed wrong by the Supreme Court.

The government was formed by misusing the Raj Bhavan, giving khoke’ (money) to the MLAs and under the fear of ED, CBI action, he said. “This government itself is unconstitutional but even after the Supreme Court decision, the alliance is clinging to the chair,” he said.

The Shiv Sena-BJP government has not taken any welfare decisions during the past year, the Congress leader alleged.

“When the farmers are in distress due to heavy rains and hailstorms, the government only announces help but not a single penny reaches them,” he said.

Soybean and cotton are piled up in farmers’ homes due to massive drops in prices. During the seven months of the Shinde government from July 2022 to January 2023, Patole claimed that 1,023 farmers committed suicide in the state.

The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and riots have taken place in 20 places in the last four months, said Patole.

“Mumbai was known as a safe city for women in the country but girls are being abused, killings of women have increased, while more than 4,000 women and girls have disappeared in the state. Even in cities like Pune, girls are attacked in broad daylight,” he said.

The state does not have a full-time home minister, Patole said.

“He is incharge of six-seven departments and has the guardianship of six districts. So he is unable to pay attention to the home department,” the Congress leader said.

While Maharashtra has always been a leading state industrially, the present government has destroyed it, said Patole.

He claimed that “a Rs 1.5 lakh crore joint venture like Vedanta-Foxconn and projects that could potentially create more than 1 lakh jobs were given to Gujarat”.

Tata Airbus project, a bulk drug park, a medical device park and a marine academy have all moved out of Maharashtra, he said. “More than 2 lakh jobs have also been lost as industries have moved out of the state,” he said.

The Congress legislator said 3.5 lakh students in the state prepare for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams but they are not held on time and there is confusion regarding these exams.

The fate of the children from poor and ordinary families in villages who dream of becoming officers is at stake. “People’s money is being squandered on events and publicity without doing any work and the double-engine government has derailed in Maharashtra,” he added.