Shining example of New India: PM Modi on New Parliament Building

New Delhi: Stating that the ‘Amrit Kaal’ will give a new direction to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new parliament building should be a shining example of the country’s vision and resolve of New India.

PM Modi said that the construction of the new complex gave employment to over 60,000 labourers, and a digital gallery has been created to honour their hard work.

संसद की नई इमारत इस बात का जीवंत प्रतीक है कि 21वीं सदी का नया भारत गुलामी की सोच को पीछे छोड़, अपने प्राचीन गौरव और वैभव को तेजी से हासिल करने में जुटा है। pic.twitter.com/8skZKYqq5P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023

Addressing the ceremony, PM Modi said, “Several years of foreign rule took away our pride from us. But today, India has left behind that colonial mindset. India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our ‘Sanskaar’, idea and tradition”.

He further said that there was a need for a new parliament and the new building is equipped with modern facilities and the latest gadgets.

“There was a need for new parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That’s why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made,” he said.

PM Modi added, “This building is equipped with modern facilities and has latest gadgets. It has given employment to over 60,000 labourers. We have created a digital gallery to honour their hard work”.

The Prime Minister further said that the inspiration is the same from Panchayat Bhawan to Sansad Bhawan. “As we sit in the new parliament, I find immense satisfaction in the accomplishment of building 4 crore homes and 11 crore toilets for the people, constructing 4 lakh kilometres of rural roads, constructing 50,000 Amrit Sarovar, and creating 30,000 new Panchayat Bhavans. From Panchayat Bhawan to Sansad Bhawan, our inspiration is the development of our country and its people,” the Prime Minister added.

He added that ‘Amrit Kaal’ will give a new direction to our nation to fulfil our vision of New India and this new building should be a shining example of our vision and resolve.

हर देश की विकास यात्रा में कुछ तारीखें इतिहास का अमिट हस्ताक्षर बन जाती हैं। अमृतकाल में 28 मई, 2023 का आज का यह दिन ऐसा ही एक शुभ अवसर है, जब भारत के लोगों ने अपने लोकतंत्र को संसद के नए भवन का उपहार दिया है। pic.twitter.com/JIDQDEyXNT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023

“This new Parliament will become witness to the rise of a self-reliant India. When India surges ahead, the world also moves forward. Along with India, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world’s progress,” the Prime Minister said.

“More than just a building, the new Parliament encompasses the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people. It sends a powerful message to the world about India’s unwavering determination,” he said and hailed the country’s democratic ethos.

After concluding his speech in the Parliament, PM Modi interacted with several leaders in the new Parliament.

The Prime Minister’s address was followed by that of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred ‘Sengol’ in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker’s chair, after performing puja. PM Modi also performed sashtang pranam as a mark of respect before the ‘Sengol’ during the ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after installing the Sengol in the New Parliament Building on Sunday (Photo: Twitter)

“It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy ‘Sengol’. Whenever proceedings start in this House the ‘Sengol’ will inspire us,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi was handed over the historic ‘Sengol’ by Adheenams before it was installed in the new building. The Sengol marked the transfer of power from the British to the Indians in 1947.

The Adheenam Mahants from Tamil Nadu handed over the sacred 'Sengol' to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.



It is an unforgettable, historic moment to behold ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament. #SengolAtNewParliament #SengolOfIndia #MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/6uxdJYrZEP — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 27, 2023

After dedicating the new parliament building to the country earlier this morning after a ceremony that saw a multi-faith prayer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon walked into the new building amid chants of “Modi” “Modi” and a standing ovation for the second phase of the inauguration ceremony.

He later addressed a gathering of MPs and distinguished guests in the newly-built Lok Sabha chamber that saw attendance from about 25 parties. About 20 opposition parties boycotted the event, accusing the prime minister of “sidelining” President Droupadi Murmu.

A testament to Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Prime Minister Modi said the new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Workers who had a key role in the construction of the building being facilitated by PM Modi (Photo: Twitter)

“It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India),” Modi said at the event attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers Y S Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde and Neiphu Rio, foreign envoys, Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.

The prime minister felicitated with shawls and souvenirs some of the workers for their key role in the construction of the new Parliament building.

Twitter impressed with ‘Akhand Bharat’ mural

A mural in the new Parliament building depicting the influence of ancient Indian thought in its immediate neighbourhood has gone viral on Twitter with many claiming it represents the resolve for an Akhand Bharat, described as a “cultural concept” by the RSS.

A number of Twitter users welcomed the depiction of ‘Akhand Bharat’ in the new Parliament building and wondered whether it was the reason for the Opposition boycott of the function.

“Our idea was to depict the influence of Indian thought during the ancient ages. It extended from the present day Afghanistan in the northwestern region to south-eastern Asia,” Adwaita Gadanayak, Director General, the National Gallery of Modern Art said.

Gadanayak was involved in the selection of artworks displayed in the new Parliament building.

Designed for 888 members

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

Constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, the building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. The building has three main gates — Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

The building has been completed in about two-and-a-half years at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.