Shiv Sena members put their blood into Ram Mandir movement: Sanjay Raut

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday lashed out at the BJP amid the hoopla around the Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya next month, saying that it will seek votes in the name of Lord Ram ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Raut said, “The PMO and government should shift base to Ayodhya. They will ask for votes only in Ram’s name because they have done nothing else.”

Raut added that Shiv Sena members put their blood and toil into the Ram Mandir movement.

“Balasaheb Thackrey and thousands of Shiv Saniks contributed to it,” he said.

“Even we are devotees of Ram. We are the biggest devotees of Ram and our party has sacrificed a lot for the Ram temple. They have taken our country back by 5000 years,” he added.

Raut claimed that the BJP was trying to diminish the stature of Lord Ram, adding that the Prime Minister’s Office should be shifted to Ayodhya.

“The PMO should be shifted to Ayodhya. One doesn’t need the BJP to lead the celebrations of Lord Ram. (National Conference chief) Dr Farooq Abdullah says Ram belongs to everyone. Those trying to appropriate Lord Ram are diminishing his image and stature,” Raut said.

Earlier, on December 28, Raut said his party workers would not attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony.

Though many of them have received a formal invitation to attend the grand consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, several top Opposition leaders are in a bind on whether they will eventually keep their tryst with Ayodhya.

With less than a month left for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, PM Modi arrived in the temple town on Saturday, headlining a host of events and urging the devotees of Lord Ram to refrain from visiting the city on the day of consecration as it would add to the security and logistical nightmare.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

According to the temple trust, the consecration ceremony will be held over seven days starting January 16.

The trust has decided to enthrone the idol of Lord Ram at the sanctum sanctorum between noon and 12.45 pm on January 22. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a Vedic priest, is scheduled to perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on the day.