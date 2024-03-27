Shiv Sena (UBT) names 16 Maha LS candidates, three from Mumbai

With this, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a total of 28 candidates for the 48 LS seats in the state, comprising Congress’ 12 and SS (UBT)’s 16.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th March 2024 9:58 am IST
Uddhav Thackery makes LS ‘offer’ to Nitin Gadkari; BJP hits back
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: X)

Mumbai: After days of dilly-dallying, the Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its list of 16 Lok Sabha candidates, including three from Mumbai, here on Wednesday.

They include: Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North-East), and Amol G. Kirtikar (Mumbai North-West).

Also Read
LS polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) to announce 1st list of candidate tomorrow

The party has fielded old loyalists: Anant Geete (Raigad), Vinayak Raut (Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri), Chandrakant Khaire (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar -Aurangabad), Bhausaheb Waghchore (Shirdi), Rajan Vichare (Thane), and Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv – Osmanabad).

MS Education Academy

The other nominees include: Prof. Narendra Khedekar (Buldhana), Yavatmal-Washim (Sanjay Deshmukh), Sanjog Waghere-Patil (Maval), Chandrahar Patil (Sangli), Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar (Hingoli), Rajabhau Waze (Nashik) and Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani).

With this, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a total of 28 candidates for the 48 LS seats in the state, comprising Congress’ 12 and SS (UBT)’s 16.

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) is likely to announce its list of nominees on Wednesday and more contenders, including the smaller allies and possibly Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), may be fielded later as the five-phased election progresses in the state.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th March 2024 9:58 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Mumbai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button