Shiv Thakare’s net worth, Bigg Boss 16 earnings, business & more

Mumbai: Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare rose to popularity after participating in Bigg Boss Hindi season 16 where he finished as the 1st runner-up. Shiv was born in Maharashtra’s Amravati and despite not belonging to a very rich family, he managed to own a car and restaurant in Mumbai.

According to the latest reports, Shiv Thakare was charging Rs 5 lakh per week from producers of Bigg Boss 16. He has earned around Rs 1 crore from the reality show. After coming out of it, Shiv Thakare purchased a Tata car which costs around Rs 30L. Taking to Instagram, Shiv shared a video of his first new car. He captioned the post, ” Ganpati Bappa Morya ..My first new car 🚗😍♥️ after 2 second hand cars ..Isko dhakka dene ka tension nahi ab bro!”

Shiv Thakare also ventured into the restaurant business in Mumbai. He has opened his own snack joint called ‘Thakare- Chai & Snack’ and said that he wants to open this restaurant in several places through franchises. He is going to launch the joint in Mumbai, Pune and later in his hometown, Amravati.

His net worth is estimated at around Rs 6-10 crore and he has become one of the richest TV personalities just after coming out of Bigg Boss 16.

Despite earning so much money, Shiv Thakare is popular among audiences because of his humble nature.

Check video below.

On the professional front, Shiv Thakare is likely to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 next. Rumours are rife that he might soon make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s upcoming movie. However, there is no official confirmation about it yet.