Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar’s newborn’s face revealed – Photos

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their son Ruhaan on June 21 this year

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim with their son Ruhaan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim delighted their fans with a long-awaited glimpse of their baby boy, Ruhaan, whom they welcomed in June this year. As Ruhaan turned three months old, the proud parents decided it was the perfect time to share a heartwarming picture of their little one.

In the adorable photo on Instagram, Dipika and Shoaib are lovingly kissing Ruhaan’s head, showcasing their immense joy and love for their son. “Introducing our “RUHAAN” to you all. Duaaon me shaamil rakhiyega,” they wrote in the caption.

Dipika and Shoaib also introduced Ruhaan to the world through their latest vlog, giving fans a closer look into their life with the newest member of their family.

Ruhaan’s arrival on June 21 was a moment of immense happiness for the couple. However, he was born prematurely and needed to stay in an incubator for a while. Fortunately, with proper care and attention, Ruhaan progressed positively, and was grown healthy enough to be moved out of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Dipika and Shoaib are overjoyed with his recovery and have been cherishing and sharing every moment with their little bundle of joy on social media and vlogs.

