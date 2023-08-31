‘Consult your mufti’: Shoaib Ibrahim, Saba slammed for celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Saba Ibrahim and their cousins

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2023 5:02 pm IST
Shoaib Ibrahim, Saba slammed for celebrating Raksha Bandhan
Shoaib Ibrahim and Saba Ibrahim with their cousins Rehaan and Riza (Instagram)

Mumbai: Indian celebrities are known for embracing secular values within their households. They are often vocal about secularism. However, this commitment to harmony is sometimes met with online backlash, as they face criticism for participating in celebrations of different religions and festivals. The most recent victims of this social media negativity are TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim and his sister-vlogger Saba Ibrahim.

India is celebrating Rakshabandhan today. On this special occasion, Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim too tied a rakhi and they celebrated the day with their cousins. Sharing some beautiful photos on Instagram, Shoaib wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan to all #khushrahiyepyaarbaatiye.”

Saba too shared a photo with caption, “Yeh Bandhan toh pyar ka bandhan hai ❤️ Happy RakshaBandhan sab behno aur bhaiyon ko..”

While their posts received several heartwarming comments, it did not go well with many who trolled them for ‘celebrating Hindu festival’ being Muslim. Several users jumped to the comment section and questioned their faith. Check out some comments below.

A few social media users, on the other hand, defended Shoaib and Saba. They slammed trolls for unnecessarily targeting celebrities and appreciated Shoaib for promoting secularism through his post.

