Shoaib Ibrahim shares a glimpse of his new 5 BHK home [Video]

Mumbai: Television heartthrob Shoaib Ibrahim, known for his roles in several successful shows, shared an exclusive glimpse of his dream home in Mumbai, which is currently under construction. In his latest YouTube vlog, Shoaib expressed his enthusiasm he gave a sneak peek into his new abode, assuring his fans that it will be ready to welcome him by the first week of July.

Shoaib Ibrahim and his wife Dipika Kakar are merging their current flat with the adjacent property they bought on the same floor recently. Their home is 5 BHK now.

In the video, Shoaib Ibrahim can be seen beaming with excitement as he walks through the partially constructed rooms, explaining the layout and design details. The actor’s passion for his new home is evident in his words, as he expresses his joy and anticipation of finally settling into the space he has envisioned for himself and his family.

While the house is still a work in progress, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that it is expected to be completed by the first week of July. The actor emphasized his eagerness to move in and create beautiful memories in the new space. Dipika Kakar shared her gratitude for the opportunity to build their dream home.

The response from Shoaib’s fans and followers is overwhelming, with countless messages pouring in to congratulate and express their excitement for him.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are all set to welcome their first child soon.