Shoaib Ibrahim’s son Ruhaan makes television debut [Video]

Mumbai: Popular Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant, Shoaib Ibrahim, known for his exceptional dance skills, has garnered a massive fan following. The actor, a favorite among viewers, has been consistently impressing with his dance performances on the show.

Apart from his dancing prowess, Shoaib is also a well-known vlogger with a significant YouTube following, particularly for the vlogs featuring himself and his wife, Dipika Kakar. The couple, hailed as one of the most beloved pairs on television, recently graced the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 for the family special week, where Dipika joined Shoaib in a performance.

In an exciting development, the couple introduced their son, Ruhaan, who made his television debut. A promotional video shared by Sony TV on Instagram showcased Dipika and Shoaib bringing Ruhaan onto the stage in a stroller.

Judges Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi also performed a special ceremony for the adorable child, while Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani were seen playing with Ruhaan during the episode. Watch the video below.

Recently, speculations also circulated on social media, suggesting that Dipika might be expecting her second child. Social media users started congratulated the couple after viral videos and pictures. However, Shoaib and Dipika put an end to the pregnancy rumors with their latest performance on the show.

Shoaib and Dipika welcomed their first child, son on June 21 last year.