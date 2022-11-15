Shoaib Malik posts romantic pic with wife Sania Mirza – Viral

Hyderabad: Internet is flooded with news reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s rumoured divorce. It is being said that the two have already parted ways and are co-parenting their son Izhaan. Quashing all these burning speculations, the Pakistan cricketer took to his social media to drop a romantic photo of himself with wifey Sania.

Shoaib Malik’s Birthday Wish For Sania Mirza

Shoaib wished Sania her 36th birthday and his note read, “Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest…” The tennis star is yet to react to the post.

‘The Mirza Malik Show’

OTT platform Urduflix announced on Sunday that Sania and Shoaib will be seen together on the reality show ‘The Mirza Malik Show’. Sharing a poster of the show featuring the star couple, the post read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.”

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Divorce

Rumour mills have it that Sania Mirza’s marriage with Shoaib Malik is on the rocks after the cricketer’s alleged affair with Pakistan actress Ayesha Omar. Shoaib and Ayesha’s romantic photos from their photoshoot have been making rounds on the internet. However, an official announcement from the couple and their families is still awaited.