Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spark pregnancy rumours, video viral

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik often makes headlines for his personal life. At the beginning of 2024, he married Pakistani actress Sana Javed and that was when Sania Mirza publicly announced her separation from Shoaib.

Recently, Shoaib and Sana celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Now, rumors are swirling that Shoaib Malik might be expecting a child with Sana Javed, after a viral video sparked speculation among fans.

Sana Javed’s video sparks pregnancy rumours

Sana Javed recently appeared on Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa’s Ramadan special show, Jeeto Pakistan. In the video, Sana is seen reacting strongly to certain food items, appearing as if she was feeling nauseous.

As soon as the clip surfaced, fans began speculating that she might be pregnant. One user commented, “I think she’s pregnant; this happens in early pregnancy.” Another wrote, “Is she expecting? This kind of reaction is common during pregnancy.”

Shoaib Malik is already a father to his six-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, from his previous marriage with Sania Mirza. Despite their divorce, Shoaib remains involved in his son’s life and recently spoke about ensuring quality time with Izhaan. Shoaib and Sania were married in 2010 and welcomed their son in 2018.

While the viral video has sparked curiosity, neither Shoaib Malik nor Sana Javed has confirmed the pregnancy rumors. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement.