Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who got married in 2010, officially announced their separation in 2024. While they continue to co-parent their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, the little one lives with his mother, Sania. Shoaib often faces criticism for not being around his son more.

Amidst this, the cricketer has now opened up about his bond with Izhaan.

During a recent appearance on a Pakistani Ramzan show, Shoaib revealed that he ensures to visit Izhaan in Dubai at least twice a month. The cricketer shared that his bond with his son is more like a friendship than just a father-son relationship.

“Uske saath jo relationship hai woh ek dosti wala hai. He calls me bro, and sometimes I also call him bro. I make sure to visit him twice a month in Dubai, and while I’m there, I personally drop him to school and pick him up,” he shared.

Shoaib Malik also mentioned how he actively participates in sports activities with Izhaan, including football, which his son enjoys the most. “”Mera uske saath bahaut acha bond hai. Everyday we connect on a video call and discuss everything,” he said.

The former Pakistan captain highlighted the importance of maintaining a friendly relationship with children, citing his own closeness with his mother as an example during the interview.

For those unaware, Shoaib Malik is now married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed, while Sania Mirza continues to focus on her career and motherhood.