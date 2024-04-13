‘Disowned him?’ Shoaib Malik slammed for ignoring son Izhaan on Eid

Hyderabad: Former sports couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, who tied the knot in 2010, officially ended their marriage a few months ago, as confirmed by Sania’s family. In January, Shoaib announced his third Nikah with Lollywood actress Sana Javed.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik share a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik and they are currently co-parenting him.

Shoaib Malik Slammed

While Sania celebrated Eid with her parents and son in Hyderabad, India, Shoaib celebrated the occasion with his new wife, Sana, in Pakistan. Both Sana and Shoaib took to Instagram to share romantic pictures from their Eid celebrations, which prompted criticism and hate comments from both India and Pakistan.

Social media users accused Shoaib of insensitivity towards his son, Izhaan, by sharing such pictures shortly after the divorce. Netizens also questioned his decision to seemingly prioritize his new marriage over spending time with his son on Eid.

One user wrote, “Did u try spending Eid with your son? Or have you disowned him as well??”

“I don’t know but he didn’t post these kind of pictures with his first wife and what kind of impact his son get from him after seeing these pictures?” wrote another.

Sania, on the other hand, shared pictures from her family celebrations, showcasing her and Izhaan twinning in matching outfits. Her caption, “My whole heart,” earned praise from netizens for her strength as a woman and a mother.

Sania Mirza’s Divorce Statement

The confirmation of the divorce came through an official statement released by Sania’s sister, Anam Mirza, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!”

“At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” the post further added.