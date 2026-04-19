From betrayed to box office king: Aditya Dhar’s viral story

Hyderabad: Aditya Dhar has become one of the most talked-about filmmakers in Bollywood today. Known for his intense storytelling and strong emotional narratives, he has built a massive fan following. His recent film, Dhurandhar 2, has taken audiences by storm, running to packed theatres and earning record-breaking numbers. The film’s success has only added to the craze around Dhar, making him one of the most influential directors in the industry right now.

A Reddit post has gone viral, shedding light on the early struggles of Bollywood filmmaker Aditya Dhar and how he overcame a major career setback.

Viral Reddit Post Reveals

The post recalls a time around 2008–2009 when Dhar, then a young assistant, was quietly making his way in the industry. He worked under a popular filmmaker who had recently delivered a massive hit and had earned strong credibility. During a project in Old Delhi, the filmmaker encouraged Dhar to write a story he truly believed in, promising him support and the chance to direct it.

Dhar poured his heart into a sports drama, crafting a script that was emotional, cinematic, and grounded. He submitted it in full trust, expecting the promise to be honored.

Story Allegedly Taken

According to the Reddit post, things changed after the filmmaker read the script. Seeing its potential, the director quietly registered the story under his own name and brought in another trusted writer. Dhar was edged out completely. There was no credit, no confrontation, and no acknowledgement of his work. The film was made and went on to become a massive success, earning critical acclaim and box office records, while Dhar remained silent and continued working quietly.

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Rising Above

Today, Dhar’s success with Dhurandhar 2 marks a significant milestone in his career. The film has become one of the highest-grossing releases in Indian cinema, confirming his talent and vision. His journey shows how hard work, persistence, and creative skill can overcome early setbacks.

The viral discussions around this story also highlight challenges newcomers face in Bollywood. Many talented individuals without strong backing encounter similar obstacles. Dhar’s career serves as an example of how dedication, patience, and focus can eventually lead to recognition and lasting success.