Shocking Revelation: For one selfie, viral Orry charges Rs...

Mumbai: In the world of viral sensations, the name ‘Orry’ has taken the internet by storm, making headlines for his association with Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Nysa Devgn. This mysterious and flamboyant personality is a prominent figure in South Bombay’s social scene, often gracing high-profile gatherings and events. His selfies with big stars often go viral on social media.

Orry, known for his close ties with the Ambani family, including Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, recently made waves as a special guest entry on Bigg Boss 17 for two days. During a conversation with host Salman Khan, Orry revealed some intriguing details about his life that left everyone in shock.

Orry charges Rs 20-30 lakhs for one selfie?

During a candid conversation with Salman Khan, Orry disclosed that he earns a staggering Rs 20-30 lakhs for posing for photos at events. Orry shared on the Bigg Boss stage that people invite him to their parties and request him to pose with their family and kids.

“I get paid to get pictures clicked at the events with the pose that I do and post them. I earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs for these pictures in one night,” shared Orry.

Salman Khan, astonished by this revelation, humorously remarked, “Kuch seekh Salman, duniya kahaan se kahaan chali gayi yaar. You get paid for selfies, why am I not doing this? What is their profit in this?” Orry responded, “After my touch, they feel that they are ageing in rewind. Even their health problems can get solved.”

This unexpected revelation left Salman and the viewers in shock, adding another layer of fascination to Orry’s intriguing persona.