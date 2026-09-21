Shoppers go berserk as sarees sell for Rs 9 at Telangana mall

Hyderabad: Frenzied locals in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana went berserk, swarming a shopping mall after a never-before-seen sale was announced.

Garuda Shopping Mall, recently inaugurated by Telugu actress Meenakshi Chaudhary, announced a special offer selling sarees for just Rs 9. The deal triggered massive lines and crowds outside the mall, creating a stampede-like situation.

Videos from the scene show women and men alike flocking to the venue in large numbers, rushing to get inside the mall all at once. Security personnel were unable to control the crowd, overwhelmed by the shoppers. According to local media, several people also sustained injuries amidst the chaotic scene.