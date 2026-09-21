Shoppers go berserk as sarees sell for Rs 9 at Telangana mall

The deal triggered massive lines and overwhelming crowds outside the mall, creating a stampede-like situation.

Photo of Khadija Irfan Rahim Khadija Irfan Rahim|   Published:
Rs 9 saree sale
A large number of women flocked to the venue and attempted to rush inside all at once!

Hyderabad: Frenzied locals in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana went berserk, swarming a shopping mall after a never-before-seen sale was announced.

Garuda Shopping Mall, recently inaugurated by Telugu actress Meenakshi Chaudhary, announced a special offer selling sarees for just Rs 9. The deal triggered massive lines and crowds outside the mall, creating a stampede-like situation.

Videos from the scene show women and men alike flocking to the venue in large numbers, rushing to get inside the mall all at once. Security personnel were unable to control the crowd, overwhelmed by the shoppers. According to local media, several people also sustained injuries amidst the chaotic scene.

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Photo of Khadija Irfan Rahim Khadija Irfan Rahim|   Published:

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Khadija Irfan Rahim

Khadija Irfan Rahim is a journalist with The Siasat Daily, specialising in the coverage of hate crime.
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