Shopping mall in Hyderabad fined for collecting parking fees

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs.50 thousand against a popular shopping mall in Hyderabad for collecting parking fees illegally.
The shopping mall, ‘My Home Tycoon,’ located in the city, had charged a parking fee of Rs. 10 from a resident of Secunderabad, Jeetender Surana, on March 28, which prompted him to raise a complaint on Twitter.
GHMC’s swift action
Surana shared the parking fee bill and tweeted, ‘2dy paid for parking at My home tycoon lifestyle building begumpet illegally collecting parking fee initiate action.’
Following the complaint, the Central Enforcement Cell of GHMC responded promptly and instructed Surana to submit a complaint letter along with the parking ticket and shopping bill to a designated WhatsApp number. The cell then took necessary action and imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 against the shopping mall for violating the rules.
The GHMC’s swift action against the shopping mall sets an example for others and sends a message that the authorities will not tolerate any violation of rules and regulations.
Rules for parking fees at shopping malls in Hyderabad
In order to regulate parking fees in shopping malls and other commercial establishments in Hyderabad, the government has issued the following rules:
- No fee should be collected if the duration of the parking is less than 30 minutes.
- A fee can be collected if the duration of parking is more than 30 minutes. However, if the vehicle owner produces a bill of any amount as proof of having done shopping in the commercial establishment, no fee must be collected for the first hour.
- If the bill or movie ticket of an amount more than the parking fee is produced, no fee must be collected for any duration of the parking.