Shopping mall in Hyderabad fined for collecting parking fees

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs.50 thousand against a popular shopping mall in Hyderabad for collecting parking fees illegally.

The shopping mall, ‘My Home Tycoon,’ located in the city, had charged a parking fee of Rs. 10 from a resident of Secunderabad, Jeetender Surana, on March 28, which prompted him to raise a complaint on Twitter.

GHMC’s swift action

Surana shared the parking fee bill and tweeted, ‘2dy paid for parking at My home tycoon lifestyle building begumpet illegally collecting parking fee initiate action.’

Please submit a complaint letter along with the Parking ticket & Shopping bill to this Whatsapp No. 9154114998, so as to take further necessary action. — Central Enforcement Cell, GHMC (@CEC_EVDM) March 29, 2023

Following the complaint, the Central Enforcement Cell of GHMC responded promptly and instructed Surana to submit a complaint letter along with the parking ticket and shopping bill to a designated WhatsApp number. The cell then took necessary action and imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 against the shopping mall for violating the rules.

The GHMC’s swift action against the shopping mall sets an example for others and sends a message that the authorities will not tolerate any violation of rules and regulations.

Rules for parking fees at shopping malls in Hyderabad

In order to regulate parking fees in shopping malls and other commercial establishments in Hyderabad, the government has issued the following rules: