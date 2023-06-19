Short-video platform Moj to bring Dolby Vision in its app

With Dolby Vision, the company said Moj creators can ensure that their videos evoke a profound sense of realism, immersing viewers in an experience that feels incredibly lifelike and real.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 19th June 2023 1:07 pm IST
Short-video platform Moj to help creators earn Rs 3,500 cr by 2025
Moj is an Indian video-sharing social networking service, owned by Bangalore-based Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd.

New Delhi: Homegrown short video platform Moj on Monday announced that it is working with Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, to bring Dolby Vision HDR to the hands of its community.

Users will be able to capture videos in Dolby Vision from compatible iOS or Android devices, upload them on the Dolby Vision-enabled Moj App & reach a wider audience.

“With this partnership with Dolby Vision, a first in India, Moj enables creators to share richer stories and experiences, empowered by cutting-edge innovation and advanced technology. Viewers, in turn, enjoy a more immersive and enhanced viewing experience,” Setal Patel, Director of Product, Moj, said in a statement.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Apple iPhone 16 may upgrade to Wi-Fi 7

With Dolby Vision, the company said Moj creators can ensure that their videos evoke a profound sense of realism, immersing viewers in an experience that feels incredibly lifelike and real.

“It is exciting to know creators and consumers of Moj will now be able to shoot videos that capture all of the details and textures with the incredible resolution and image quality of Dolby Vision,” Karan Grover, Sr. Director Commercial Partnerships — IMEA (India, Middle East & Africa) at Dolby Laboratories, said in a statement.

Further, the company mentioned that Dolby Vision will significantly enhance the viewing experience on the platform when available.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 19th June 2023 1:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button