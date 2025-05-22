‘Should have targeted BJP more in your speech,’ Kavitha writes to KCR

Hyderabad: In a letter reportedly written by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha to her father and party president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) post BRS Silver Jubilee public meeting in Elkaturthy in Hanamkonda district on April 27, the former evaluated Rao’s speech, and expressed what the party cadres and leaders were thinking of the meeting and the party’s position in general.

In the 6-page letter leaked to the media while she has been on US tour on Thursday, May 22, she felt that KCR should have targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more in his speech at the public meeting.

“I may be feeling so because of the suffering I have undergone. But because you spoke against the BJP for just 2 minutes, the cadre has started feeling that in the future, BRS may have an alliance with the BJP. You should have targeted the BJP more, daddy,” the letter read.

Also stating that the Congress has lost its hold at the grassroots, she expressed BRS cadres’ concern that the people could be looking at the BJP as an alternative.

She stated that the concern stems from the fact that BRS has not fielded its candidates in the recent MLC elections, which Congress has been trying to portray as the pink party helping the saffron party to win the MLC elections.

“In view of the present scenario, everyone was expecting you to give directions for specific programs or guidelines. At least now we can hold a plenary for 1-2 days and hear as many opinions from cadres and give them a guideline,” Kavitha opined.

BRS cadres anxious over local polls, lack of direction

She informed KCR that while the ones preparing to contest as sarpanches in the local body elections were sitting comfortably, those planning to contest as MPTCs and ZPTCs (mandal parishad taluk committee and zila parishad taluk committee members) were feeling insecure.

She opined that the state leadership needed to issue B-forms to those contesting MPTC and ZPTC elections, rather than the district in-charges.

Even during the Silver Jubilee celebrations, she felt that the party in-charges failed to give importance to the party leaders who had been with the party since its inception in 2001. She felt that those leaders should have been given a chance to speak at the event.

She also felt that the ‘dhoom dhaam’ cultural events held at the Silver Jubilee celebrations failed to fill excitement among the party cadres who attended.

On the positive note, she said that the cadre’s morale was high, and KCR saying ‘Congress fail, fail, fail’ was well appreciated. “Many liked what you spoke about Operation Kagaar. Daddy, the warning you gave to the police was also well received,” she wrote.

Kavitha also informed KCR that the latter not criticising chief minister A Revanth Reddy, though he has been criticising showed his political maturity. She, however, felt that KCR failed to take the message to the masses that ‘Telangana meant KCR’ and ‘KCR meant Telangana.’

She said that the party cadres also expected that he would comment on changing the form of ‘Telangana Thalli’ and on the official state song ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana.’

“Some punch dialogues were missing in your speech, but everybody was satisfied,” she wrote, urging him to seriously consider her suggestions. Kavitha will be arriving in Hyderabad from the US on Friday, May 23.