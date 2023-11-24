Show up and cast your vote: Telangana CEO ahead of polling day

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Thursday, November 22 appealed to voters, especially those in urban areas, to show up and cast their vote on November 30.

Stating that election day must not be perceived as a holiday, the CEO stressed that every vote counts.

Speaking to the media of the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of elections, Vikas Raj informed that over three lakh personnel have been assigned election duty.

While 4.70 lakh postal ballots and 8.84 lakh ballot papers have been printed for EVMs, the CEO said that 35,655 polling stations have been set up.

Home voting service and information slips

The CEO also informed that 2.81 crore polling slips were distributed to the voters across Telangana.

“Under the home voting initiative, 14,000 voters have exercised their franchise. Of these, those aged above 80 years included 9,386 voters, while there were 5022 differently-abled voters and 253 emergency services employees,” said Vikas Raj.

Over 32,730 employees were working on poll duty and police officials have cast their vote.

Regarding model code of conduct violations, the said 10,106 FIRs were registered and the cumulative worth of cash, gold and other articles seizures crossed Rs 7 crore.

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 while the counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3.