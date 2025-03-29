Shraddha Kapoor adds Rs 2.93 cr Lexus to her car collection

Mumbai: Bollywood actors are known for their love of luxury. As their movies do better at the box office, their lifestyle also gets grander. Expensive cars are one of their favorite things. These days, many stars are picking Lexus cars for their comfort and style. Now, Shraddha Kapoor has joined the list by buying a brand-new Lexus.

Shraddha’s New Lexus Price

Shraddha recently bought a Lexus LM 350h, a luxury 4-seater car. The car costs around Rs. 2.93 crore and comes in a shiny black color. She was seen in Mumbai after her gym session, getting into her new car. Dressed in a white t-shirt and black tights, she smiled for the cameras before leaving. A video of this moment went viral online.

What’s Special About the Car?

This Lexus is not just about looks—it’s full of features. It has reclining seats, a huge 48-inch screen, sunroof, mini fridge, wireless chargers, and USB-C ports. It’s designed for comfort, making long rides feel like a first-class flight.

Her Car Collection Is Impressive

Shraddha already owns a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth Rs. 4 crore. She also has an Audi Q7, Mercedes GLA, BMW 7 Series, and a Maruti Swift. Her garage is full of style and speed.

Shraddha also owns a sea-facing house in Mumbai and a new flat worth Rs. 6.24 crore with her father, Shakti Kapoor. She was last seen in the hit movie Stree 2 and is often seen with rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody.