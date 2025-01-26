Shraddha Kapoor comes up with great idea for Valentine’s gift

Mumbai: With Valentine’s Day approaching soon, we will have to face the gift conundrum yet again. However, Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor has come up with a great solution. The ‘Stree’ actress recently took to her Instagram handle, and posted a video, suggesting a solid Valentine’s Day gift idea.

She can be heard saying in the clip, “Everyone wants to do something special on Valentine’s Day but we give gifts on Diwali, Rashkabandhan, even after board results. Why can’t we gift a nice bracelet for Valentine’s Day? You can gift anything which can be used on a daily basis. Just gift something, anything. I am not asking you to mortgage your house to buy something, you can also give a lab-grown diamond.”

Shraddha Kapoor captioned her latest Insta post, “Gift do gift Valentine’s pe Bohot hua…Heartfelt”

The actress’ latest social media post is a clever way to promote her jewelry brand Palmonas. Back in 2024, Shraddha Kapoor turned entrepreneur as she joined the demi-fine jewelry brand Palmonas as a co-founder. Several B-town beauties including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Preity Zinta, and Shilpa Shetty have also proved their mettle as successful entrepreneurs aside from being actresses.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor used Instagram to disclose why she is not posting much on social media. The diva took to the stories section of her Instagram and posted a picture of herself studying. The ‘Chhichhore’ actress can be seen sitting on a table with her head buried in a book. She wrote for the caption, “Isiliye post kam kar rahi hoon… (This is why I am posting less).”

Basking in the success of “Stree 2”, Shraddha Kapoor will reportedly star in the upcoming installment of the popular “Dhoom” franchise. She is likely to share the screen with her ”Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor in her next. However, an official announcement is still awaited.