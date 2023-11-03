Shraddha Kapoor is getting married to THIS lucky guy?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s innocent, unique and adorable way of talking is what makes her unique among other B-town actresses. While her professional work garners attention, her personal life also remains a subject of interest for fans. As one of the charming Bollywood celebrities who is yet to marry, fans eagerly keep a close watch on her, drawn by her bubbly personality and awaiting any updates about her personal life.

The actress recently appeared in the blockbuster film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ and is rumoured to be dating the writer of the film. Reports suggest that she is dating Rahul Mody as both were clicked together outside a theatre months ago.

The rumours of Shraddha and Rahul’s relationship are again now doing rounds and it is reported that they may tie the knot soon. Yes, a few reports claim that the rumoured couple may get hitched in an intimate ceremony within months. However, there is no official confirmation about her wedding yet.

Earlier, Shraddha was rumoured to be dating photographer Rohan Shreshtha. Before Rohan, it was even said that she was dating her Aashqui 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the professional front, Shraddha will be seen next in Chaalbaaz in London, Stree 2 and Chanda Mama Door Ke according to the data available with us.