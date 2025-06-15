Shraddha Kapoor to portray folk dance legend in new film

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying a great time in her career. After the huge success of Stree, her latest film Stree 2 has also become a big hit at the box office. Fans are loving her performances and now everyone is excited to know what her next project will be. And the wait seems worth it — Shraddha is all set to play a powerful real-life character in her upcoming film.

Shraddha’s New Role After Stree 2

Shraddha is teaming up with Laxman Utekar, the director of the hit film Chhaava, for a new movie. This time, she will be playing the role of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a famous Lavani dancer and folk artist from Maharashtra. It’s a big and challenging role, and Shraddha is ready to give her best.

Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

Vithabai was not just a dancer — she was a brave and strong woman. She performed Lavani (a traditional Marathi dance) on stage for years, even during difficult times. One unforgettable story from her life is when she gave birth to her child backstage during a show. She had no help, cut the baby’s umbilical cord using a stone, and then went back on stage to finish her performance. That’s how dedicated she was to her art.

This movie is not just about dance. It’s about a woman’s courage, love for her art, and how she broke barriers in a male-dominated world. Sources say the film will be based on a book about Vithabai’s life and will show her struggles and victories with honesty.

Shraddha’s Big Challenge

With music by Ajay-Atul and a strong story, this film could be a major highlight in Shraddha’s career. Playing such a strong woman from history is not easy, but fans believe Shraddha will do full justice to the role.