The makers recently dropped a teaser announcing the project, officially confirming Allu Arjun’s collaboration with Lokesh

Shraddha Kapoor and Allu Arjun
Hyderabad: Fans love watching fresh onscreen pairings, and the latest buzz has given them a major reason to cheer. Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly set to share screen space with Allu Arjun in his upcoming film AA23, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The makers recently dropped a teaser announcing the project, officially confirming Allu Arjun’s collaboration with Lokesh. Now, it is being said that Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead opposite the Pushpa star.

According to Milagro Movies, the actress, who mainly works in Hindi cinema, will be joining the much-awaited action thriller. The film is expected to go on floors in June or July 2026, with pre-production currently in progress.

On January 14, 2026, Mythri Movie Makers officially confirmed AA23 by releasing an announcement teaser. Sharing the clip, Allu Arjun wrote, “I SAY 23. Goin on a spree. Low-Key G, Locked in mentally. That’s a guarantee! Excited about the new journey with the Maverick Dir_Lokesh garu & at last with brother @anirudhofficial. Can’t wait for this one.”

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2 and her last Telugu outing was in 2019 with Prabhas in Saaho.

