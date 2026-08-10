Shreya Kalra turns fangirl as Hania Aamir joins her live

Hyderabad: Shreya Kalra may have won hearts with her journey on Lock Upp 2, but it was Pakistani actress Hania Aamir who left her completely star-struck during a recent Instagram Live.

While Shreya was interacting with her followers, Hania unexpectedly entered the live session and called her “iconic.” The comment immediately caught Shreya’s attention, and her surprised reaction said it all.

Unable to contain her excitement, Shreya revealed that she absolutely adores Hania and even considers the Pakistani star an inspiration. The unexpected compliment clearly meant a lot to her.

Shreya also attempted to follow Hania back but was unable to access her Instagram profile.

“I can’t follow you back because your account is not visible here,” Shreya told her before sending plenty of love her way.

The brief exchange quickly grabbed attention online. Fans loved seeing Shreya momentarily turn into a fan herself, especially after receiving such a warm compliment from an actress she deeply admires.

Hania enjoys a massive fan following in India, particularly after the popularity of Pakistani dramas such as Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Her surprise interaction with Shreya has now given fans another wholesome cross-border moment to talk about.