Shrine in Madhya Pradesh vandalised and painted saffron

A 50-year-old shrine located in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly vandalised and painted saffron on Sunday by a group of unidentified goons.

The incident occurred at Narmadpuram Head Quarters of State Highway number 22. Police officials were quoted by the Indian Express as saying that the incident came to the fore at around 6 AM on Sunday when a few youths realized that the entrance of the shrine was painted saffron and the doors were broken.

The caretaker of the shrine, Abdul Sattar stated that upon reaching the shrine its wooden doors were found dumped in the Maru river. He further stressed that apart from the minaret the tomb was also coated in saffron paint.

A hand pump at the shrine was also uprooted. In protest, locals blocked the state highway as their complaint was side-lined. The police and district administration officials from Makhan Nagar, convinced the locals to resolve the matter peacefully and began investigating the issue.

A video shared on Twitter shows the police investigating the issue at the shrine.

मध्यप्रदेश के नर्मदापुरम में एक दरगाह पर किसी ने भगवा रंग पोत दिया, मुस्लिम समुदाय के विरोध के बाद पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है…

An FIR was registered under section 295 (A) (outraging religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code. Amid increasing tension, police personnel were deployed in the area and the repainting of the shrine was initiated. Town Inspector of Makhan Nagar police station, Hemant Shrivastav was quoted as saying, “We have registered an FIR, our priority is to restore the shrine.

He further added that the involvement of local youth in the incident is doubtful since both the communities coexist in peace.