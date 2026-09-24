Shruti Haasan came close to marriage, reveals what held her back

The conversation also turned to motherhood. Shruti said she would love to be a mother and is open to adoption.

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Shruti Haasan in a colourful embroidered top and dark velvet skirt, posing confidently against a purple背景.
Instagram - Shruti Haasan

Hyderabad: Shruti Haasan has revealed that she once came close to getting married. The actor said the prospect itself did not frighten her, but the paperwork and spending that often come with a wedding still make her question the idea.

Speaking on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, Shruti said she enjoys companionship and does not oppose marriage. She explained that she has spent much of her life resisting the pressure to fit into a particular mould, even though she considers herself traditional in some ways.

What matters more to her, she said, is two people choosing each other every day. A marriage certificate does not create that commitment for her. Shruti added that when she came close to marriage in the past, she was less scared of taking that step than she had expected.

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The scale of wedding celebrations is another matter. Shruti questioned the paperwork, lavish spending and display that can surround a marriage, asking, “Who are we doing this for?” She made clear that she was not judging couples who choose big weddings, but said she would rather see that money go to charity.

The conversation also turned to motherhood. Shruti said she would love to be a mother and is open to adoption. She also hopes to explore having a biological child. For her, that wish does not depend on following a set path to marriage first.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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